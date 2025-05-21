Guwahati: The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) investigating the ethnic violence in Manipur has been granted its third extension, with a new deadline to submit its report to the Central Government by November 20, 2025.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated in its latest notification that the report should be submitted “as soon as possible but not later than November 20, 2025.”

According to the sources, the CoI, established by the MHA on June 4, 2023, was initially mandated to submit its findings within six months of its first sitting, but the complexity of the situation has necessitated these multiple extensions. The commission’s previous extension was until May 20, 2025.

Headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ajai Lamba, the commission is diligently collecting evidence and has already received approximately 11,000 affidavits.

The CoI is also accepting complaints and allegations from any individual or association.

Notably, the ongoing ethnic violence between the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal communities and the Meitei people, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has resulted in a tragic loss of around 250 lives.

The widespread unrest has also led to the destruction of thousands of properties and the displacement of over 60,000 individuals from their homes.

Following the resignation of Manipur’s CM, the centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, 2025, in response to the escalating crisis.

The CoI’s mandate is comprehensive, aiming to delve into the root causes and extent of the violence, the sequence of events, and to determine if there were any lapses or dereliction of duty by responsible authorities or individuals.