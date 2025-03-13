Imphal: Indian security forces uncovered warlike stores of weapons, including arms, ammunition, and explosives, during an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district over the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Based on intelligence inputs from multiple agencies, the security forces and state police launched an operation to prevent anti-social activities at Maulnghat village under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District.

During the search, they recovered eight local Pompi long-range mortars, two bulletproof plates, and several empty cartridges, including those for M4, G3, M16, AK series, 12 Bore Rifle, and .303 Rifle ammunition.

In a separate operation conducted at Kotzim village (9 km north of COB Kotlen) under New-Keithelmanbi-PS, Kangpokpi District, the forces retrieved two 5.56mm INSAS rifles with two magazines, one .22mm rifle with a magazine, two short-range projectile launchers, and six mortar bombs.

