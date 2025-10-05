Imphal: A joint team from the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police reportedly arrested an alleged female drug smuggler and seized approximately 2,000 World is Yours (WY) tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, from her possession, officials said.

The contraband methamphetamine tablets, sold as red or pink pills known as Yaba, are valued at around Rs 17 lakh in the local clandestine market.

These contraband items, which originated in Myanmar and entered Manipur’s black market through the porous Manipur–Myanmar border, were confiscated from a house in Churachandpur district during an operation on Saturday, officials reported on Sunday.

Acting on credible input from various sources regarding illegal substances, including World is Yours or WY tablets (also referred to as Yaba, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine that is popular across Southeast Asian countries), the joint team raided a suspected hideout on Saturday morning.

During the operation, conducted at the residence of a Kuki-Zo tribal woman, the team recovered 2,000 WY tablets worth approximately Rs 16,66,000 from the house of Mrs. Chinhat (44) of Tuibong, Churachandpur district.

She was arrested along with the illegal items.

She has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023 for further legal proceedings, the police report added.