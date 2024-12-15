Imphal: Irate female protesters blocked the NH-102 at Melaground Lamkhai in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday afternoon, demanding justice for a teenage ‘Village Volunteer” (VV) killed in the Salungpham incident and the release of six arrested VVs.

A Joint Action Committee formed to address the issue has resolved not to claim the body of the deceased “VV” until their demands are met.

The JAC has threatened intensified protests if their demands, which include the suspension of police personnel involved in the killing, are not fulfilled.

A memorandum was also submitted to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh through the Thoubal District Commissioner.

Several Meira Paibis from various districts have joined the protest, expressing solidarity with the bereaved family and condemning the government’s actions.

They have staged sit-in protests across the valley districts, highlighting the VVs’ crucial role in challenging times.

According to Manipur Police, the deceased teenager was a cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

The fatal encounter occurred after a gunfight between security forces and the group, which was allegedly involved in extortion activities.

Six other PREPAK members were arrested during the operation.