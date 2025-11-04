Imphal: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday visited Noney District Headquarters in Manipur and had an interaction and review program with concerned high officials, and also inspected the construction works of the world’s tallest pier railway bridge.

The minister, on the second day of his three-day official visit to the state and inspected the ongoing construction works of the world’s tallest pier railway bridge, part of the Jiribam-Imphal line in Manipur’s Noney district, reaching a height of 141 meters and spanning 555 meters.

The bridge was constructed using advanced techniques like hydraulic augers and the slip-form method to build its record-breaking piers. This bridge is to be commissioned by 2027.

The MoS, who took a helicopter tour, was received by the Noney District Commissioner Dr Sharath Chandra Arroju, IAS, Noney Superintendent of Police, Namsadai Peter Kamei, along with other officials from the Longmai Common ground around 10:20 am, which was used as a temporary Helipad.

After reaching the Noney DC office complex, the Mos inspected various stalls displayed at the counter by different line departments under Noney District, after which the Hon’ble MoS had a face-to-face review meeting with the DC, SP, and different DLOs in regards to various schemes and projects undertaken in the district.

During the review meeting, officers of various line departments shared their grievances and challenges faced by them while implementing any developmental projects sponsored both by the center and the state, stating different reasons and appeals to the MoS to intervene from the Home Ministry for the successful implementation of every project in the district.

An interaction hour with the public leader, Shelf Helf Group’s and the local community, followed by saplings plantation and a visit to the world’s highest railway pier bridge at Noney, were part of the MoS visit to the district.

Tuesday’s MoS review meeting and interaction program was attended by the District Level Officer and staff from different lines of departments under Noney and Tamenglong districts.