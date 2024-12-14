Guwahati: A youth from Manipur was commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) after passing out from the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Telangana on Saturday.

Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said Flying Officer Indhish Huidrom, an alumnus of Imphal’s Sainik School, was commissioned into the IAF during an impressive passing-out parade held at the AFA.

After attending Sainik School, Flying Officer Huidrom joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Maharashtra’s Pune, he added.

The young officer cherished his dream of becoming a pilot in the Air Force and worked relentlessly to achieve it, he said.

He proved his mettle by excelling in flying training at the AFA and is the proud recipient of the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Trophy’ for standing first in the transport stream in 214 Pilot Course, he added.

Music and playing football have been an integral part of Flying Officer Huidrom’s life, he said.

Flying Officer Indhish Huidrom achieved this feat through perseverance and brilliance, he added.

The passing-out parade was attended by the proud parents and family members of Flying Officer Huidrom, Lt Col Shukla said.