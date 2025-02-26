Manipur: ZUF announces progress in peace talks with GoI

Imphal: The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), an underground group from the Naga community, has announced significant progress in its peace talks with the Government of India (GoI).

This development comes on the occasion of the ZUF’s 15th Raising Day celebration, held on Tuesday at its Mount Ararat Headquarters in Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Formed on February 25, 2011, the ZUF has been demanding a “Common Homeland” for the Zeliangrong people, who are divided across Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. According to the Front, this division was created by British rulers and has continued in independent India.

ZUF Chairman Jenchui Kamei expressed optimism about the ongoing peace talks, stating that the Zeliangrong political issues are now on the brink of settlement. The fifth round of talks, held under the banner of the Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee, has shown promising progress.

The ZUF’s 15th Raising Day celebration was marked by the hoisting of the Front’s flag and the traditional chant of ‘Hozam’, symbolizing the enduring hope and aspiration of the Zeliangrong people for their long-cherished freedom.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!