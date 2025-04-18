Imphal: A historical relationship between Assam and Manipur, being focused in a Manipuri court yard play “Phambal,” is to be staged at Hojai in Assam, according to the Manipur State Shumang Leela Council (MSSLC).

A 15-member female artist team of the Western Cultural Association, Manipur, has left Imphal for Hojai, Assam, on Friday.

MSSLC lifetime general secretary Shougrakpam Hemanta flagged off the team at the Royal Palace gate in Imphal.

The play, scripted by renowned playwright Ranjit Ningthouja and directed by acclaimed theatre personality Iboyaima Khuman, portrays the historically cordial ties between the Ahom Kingdom of Assam and the Manipur Kingdom, marked by diplomacy, trade, and even intermarriages.

The play will be staged in various places across Assam, including Hojai, where the Manipuris are inhabited.

Ranjit Ningthouja said that the Ahom people (also known as Tai Ahoms) and Meitei people (also known as Manipuris), integral to the histories of Assam and Manipur, respectively, have a long history of political, cultural, and economic interactions.

The Ahoms, of Tai origin, established the Ahom Kingdom, which later became the modern state of Assam.

The Meiteis ruled the Kangleipak Kingdom, which evolved into the present-day Manipur state.

Notably, the Ahom kingdom assisted Manipur in recovering its throne from Burmese occupation in 1765 and 1767.