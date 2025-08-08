Imphal: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur, Rajiv Singh, on Thursday, felicitated Rifleman Khunaijam Holendro Singh of the 7th Manipur Rifles for his outstanding achievement as a member of the Indian Sepak Takraw team.

Singh was part of the team that secured a gold medal at the 2025 International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) World Cup held in Patna.

The prestigious competition, held from March 20 to 25, 2025, was a landmark event in the global Sepak Takraw calendar.

Sepak Takraw, a sport similar to volleyball but played with the feet, is gaining increasing popularity worldwide.

Team India’s Gold at the ISTAF World Cup marked a monumental moment in the country’s sports history, thanks in no small part to Singh’s exceptional skills.

In addition to his World Cup success, Singh was also a key player in the Indian team that secured Bronze medals at both the 2025 Asian Cup in Malaysia and the 2025 King’s Cup in Thailand.

Singh’s remarkable sporting feats have not only brought international acclaim but have also elevated the reputation of Manipur Police and the state of Manipur on the global stage.

In his remarks, DGP Rajiv Singh praised Holendro for his dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence, which, he said, brought immense pride to the Manipur Police and the entire state. “Your achievements serve as an inspiration to both the police force and the youth of Manipur,” Singh stated during the felicitation ceremony.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Sepaktakraw Association (AMSTA) has also expressed its gratitude towards the Manipur Police Chief for his continued encouragement and support of the sport.

AMSTA’s efforts to promote Sepak Takraw at the grassroots level have been instrumental in producing athletes like Singh, who continue to make the state proud on the international stage.