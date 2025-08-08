Applications are invited for recruitment of govt technical job in ASTU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Executive Engineer in 2025.

Name of post : Executive Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience:

B.E./ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with at least 15 years’ experience in the construction of Building, Roads etc. in office of the Public Works Department of the Government or any other public or private institutions of similar type. Preference will be given to candidates having experience as Executive Engineer and above rank during service period. Preferences will be given to the candidates having good experiences of handling large construction projects.

Age: Not more than 50 years as on 01.01.2025. However, candidates with relevant exceptional contributions are encouraged to apply and age would not be considered as bar for them.

Remuneration: Negotiable based on experience and expertise, likely to be in the range of Rs.25,000/- to Rs. 50,000/-p.m.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with all supporting documents related to educational qualifications and experience to Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU), Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Guwahati-781013, Assam. Last date for receipt of applications is 26th August 2025.

Applicants must bring all the original and also self -attested copies of certificates and mark-sheets from matriculation (10th standard) onwards in support of their qualifications and experiences along with a copy of biodata.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here