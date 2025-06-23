Guwahati: Linthoi Chanambam from Manipur has made history as the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Berlin Junior European Cup 2025.

The 18-year-old athlete from Manipur secured the top podium position in the women’s 63kg category, competing under the banner of the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

The Berlin event featured 618 athletes from 37 countries, making it one of the most competitive junior judo tournaments in Europe. Linthoi defeated several international opponents, culminating in a victory against a top-seeded Polish judoka in the final.

This gold marks a significant progression in Linthoi’s career. She previously won the Cadet World Championship in the -57kg category in Sarajevo in 2022. Her successful transition to the -63kg category demonstrates her development as an elite-level judoka.

“This win means everything,” Linthoi expressed after the medal ceremony, acknowledging the crucial support from her coaches and family throughout her journey.

Linthoi’s recent win adds to her list of international achievements, which include a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Cadet and Junior Championships (Bangkok), titles at the 2018 Sub-Junior Nationals, and victory at the 2021 Senior Nationals in Chandigarh.

She has trained at the Inspire Institute of Sport since 2017 under the guidance of Georgian coach Mamuka Kizilashvili.

Notably, Linthoi began practicing judo at the age of eight in Mayang Imphal, Manipur. Her training at IIS has played a key role in her international success, positioning her as one of India’s leading prospects in the sport.

This milestone at the Berlin Junior European Cup enhances her standing on the global judo circuit and aligns with her long-term goal of qualifying for the 2028 Olympics.