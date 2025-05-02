Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in the region, has urged Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to reinstate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and halt the construction of border fencing and walls.

A UNC delegation, led by President NG Lorho and General Secretary Vareiyo Shatsang, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The memorandum called for urgent action on two key issues: the reinstatement of the FMR and the rollback of newly created districts in Manipur that affect the Naga population.

“The abrupt termination of the Free Movement Regime and the ongoing construction of the Indo-Myanmar border fence have severed familial, spiritual, and economic ties that are integral to our existence,” the memorandum further added.

Highlighting environmental concerns, the UNC also claimed the fencing project violates international conventions on migratory species and disrupts critical ecological corridors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Construction along the 398-km Manipur-Myanmar border is currently underway, with approximately 10 km already completed.

The central government scrapped the FMR in February 2024. The FMR allowed border tribes to travel up to 16 km on either side without a visa for up to 72 hours, as long as they held valid permits issued by designated authorities.

