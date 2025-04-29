Guwahati: Manipur police and central security forces arrested one cadre each from the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (Prepak-Pro) in separate operations in the state during the past 24 hours.

A pistol along with one magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, two mobile handsets, and a two-wheeler were recovered from them, the police reported on Tuesday.

The joint team during the intelligence-based comging operation arrested the active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), namely, Hijam Ngamba Meetei (24) of Sagolband Thangjam Leirak, Imphal West, from Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai, Yambem Leirak Machin under Singjamei police station in Imphal West District.

He is involved in extortion activities against doctors, business establishments, etc.

The security forces arrested an active member of the PLA, namely, Sairem Basanta Singh @ Bomcha @ Angamba (39) of Lakhipur Ward number 8 from Jiribam Bazar under Jiribam PS, Jiribam District.

He was involved in extortion activities. The reports added that the arrested underground and the seized items are now in the police custody for further legal action.