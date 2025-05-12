Imphal: Signs of rebuilding trust and a return to normalcy are emerging in Manipur as several retail outlets, including shoe stores, a new tea boutique, and hobby stationery shops, have opened across the valley districts in recent days.

Adding to this positive development, Padma Shri awardee Muktamani Moirangthem showcased her unique handcrafted woolen shoes at Kakching bazaar in the southern Kakching district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Monday, Muktamani, founder of Mukta Shoes Industry, presented her creations.

The Governor lauded her talent and ingenuity and encouraged her continued entrepreneurial efforts.

Accompanied by three others, Muktamani also sought the Governor’s support in addressing managerial challenges, to which he assured his attention and acknowledged their concerns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a similar vein, BJP MLA Khumukcham Joykisan inaugurated a retail outlet in Thangmeiband, in the northern part of Imphal city, on Monday.

Speaking at the opening, Kh. Joykisan emphasized that such initiatives are a positive step towards rebuilding trust, which he believes is crucial for restoring normalcy in the state.

Further indicating a gradual return to business activity, a new tea boutique and hobby stationery store was inaugurated in Imphal East on Monday by former Union Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan.

On the occasion, Dr. Ranjan expressed hope that witnessing these reopened retail outlets signifies an imminent return of peace to the state, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. The conflict has tragically claimed the lives of over 260 people in the past two years.