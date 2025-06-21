Renowned Manipuri actress Rashi Leima passes away at 75

Guwahati: Renowned Manipuri film and theatre actress Kshetrimayum Rashi, popularly known as Rashi Leima, passed away on Friday at the age of 75.

A towering figure in the world of Manipuri cinema, theatre, and radio, her death marks the end of an era in the state’s cultural history.

A resident of Thangmeiband, Rashi Leima began her cinematic journey with the landmark film Matamgi Manipur (1972), the first full-length Manipuri feature film.

Her talent gained widespread recognition with Imagi Ningthem, a critically acclaimed film that earned international acclaim and brought global attention to Manipuri cinema.

Over the course of her illustrious career, Rashi Leima became a household name, appearing in more than 150 radio plays aired on All India Radio (AIR), Imphal. Her powerful voice and emotional range captivated generations of listeners and solidified her place in the hearts of Manipuri audiences.

Her immense contributions to the arts were honoured through several prestigious awards. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 13th Manipur State Film Awards in 2020 and was earlier conferred the Neta Irawat Leelaroi Lifetime Achievement Award by Sahitya Seva Samiti, Kakching in 2014.

Rashi Leima’s demise has prompted an outpouring of grief from across the state. Cultural leaders, filmmakers, theatre personalities, and admirers paid heartfelt tributes, remembering her as a trailblazer who helped define Manipuri storytelling both nationally and internationally.