RPI (A) seeks probe into suspicious death of Manipur woman in Delhi

Imphal: The Republican Party of India (Athawale), Manipur State Delhi Youth Wing, has demanded an immediate investigation into the suspicious and unnatural death of a young woman from Manipur in Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area.

Amidst the growing concern from the public, RPI (Athawale) Manipur State Delhi Youth Wing on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the Station House Officer of the Sunlight Colony police station, Delhi, urging swift action and immediate interrogation of individuals closely associated with the victim.

The Youth Wing alleged that the circumstances surrounding her death are highly suspicious.

“Priyaluxmi Devi Khangembam was reportedly residing in the jurisdiction of the Sunlight Colony police station at the time of her death,” the memo noted.

It asserted that the two individuals closely connected to the deceased, her roommate and her boyfriend, have not yet come forward to cooperate with the investigation.

The memo acknowledged that, given their proximity to the victim, authorities must interrogate both individuals immediately.

Moreover, they urged the officials to summon and question all potential witnesses and suspects to bring justice to the victim.