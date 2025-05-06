Imphal: Central and state forces arrested eleven cadres of various Maoist factions of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) during a series of joint operations conducted across the Manipur valley in the past 24 hours.

Officials reported that the forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication equipment, and vehicles used by the militants.

The joint teams apprehended eight members of the KCP (People’s War Group) during raids at Keirao Wangkhem, Mantripukhri French Colony, and Keibung Oinam Leikai in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

In a separate operation, security personnel captured two operatives of the KCP (Apunba) group from an abandoned hut at Heirok Laimayum in Thoubal district.

In the final operation, the forces nabbed one cadre of the KCP (Taibanganba) group near the Angang Ching hill crossing in Kakching district.

Investigators found that the arrested individuals carried out brutal extortion activities, targeting fuel stations, gas agencies, government offices, educational institutions, businesses, and civilians.

They allegedly used hand grenades and ammunition to threaten the public by placing them at various locations across the valley.

Security forces are also continuing intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations to apprehend others involved in extortion and militant activity in the state.

In the first operations, one AK Rifle loaded with 4 (four) live rounds in the magazine, one A1 Rifle loaded with 5 (five) live rounds in the magazine, one M4 Rifle with magazine, one SLR Rifle loaded with 5 (five) live rounds in the magazine, one .303 Rifle loaded with 5 (five) live rounds in the magazine, 25 .303 Rifle ammunition and one Wireless Set.

Meanwhile, in the second operation, the joint team seized two pistols along with two magazines and one 7.65 mm ammunition, five demand letters of the KCP (PWG) organization, five mobile handsets, two Aadhaar Cards, three hand gloves, one Camouflage cap, one wallet containing Rs 90, and One two-wheeler.

The officials added that in the last operation, two mobile phones and one Aadhar Card were seized from his possession.