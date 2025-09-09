Imphal: A joint team of central and state forces arrested two suspected smugglers and seized 176 soap cases filled with brown sugar (a heroin derivative) during an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, which borders Mizoram to the west, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Singngat Police and the Assam Rifles carried out the joint operation, which led to the arrest of Thanglunpau Sukte (32) and Hauginlian Phaipi (35), both residents of Suangdoh Village in Suangdoh Sub-Division, Churachandpur.

The team apprehended the suspects and seized the contraband at the Police Motor Vehicle Check Gate along Guite Road (NH-102B) under Singngat Police Station.

This highway connects Manipur and Mizoram through Churachandpur district.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team, operating under the overall supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Churachandpur, recovered approximately 1.9 kilograms of brown sugar concealed in 176 soap cases. Authorities estimated the international market value of the drugs at around Rs 8 crore.

Officials made the arrests and seizures in the presence of the Executive Member of the Singngat Sub-Division. The team also confiscated a four-wheeler used to transport the narcotics.

During on-the-spot interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted that they were transporting the contraband from Assam via Mizoram as part of an illegal trade route.

Police have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.