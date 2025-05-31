Imphal: India’s security forces, in coordination with the state police during their continuous search and area domination operations on Friday, unearthed a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from the forested areas of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

During the operation at the Dampi Hill forest area near H. Kotlian under Churachandpur police station in Churachandpur District, the joint team retrieved three 12 Bore Single Barrel Shotguns (country-made), one Pumpi, one Candle smoke, one bulletproof (BP) Jacket with plate, two Helmets, a Radio Set, and two Radio Set chargers.

The successful operation was a follow-up action carried out on May 28 at the forested Torbung and Teijang villages under the jurisdiction of the same police station where a large cache of warlike store of weapons was recovered.

The items included one 5.56 mm INSAS Rifle with one Magazine, one M-16 Rifle with a Magazine, one single-barrel rifle, country-made, three Pompi guns (locally made), ten 5.56 mm ammunition, three 7.62 mm ammunition, three 12 Bore rounds, and two country-made Hand Grenades.

