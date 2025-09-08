Itanagar: The Indian Army successfully conducted the Agniveer Recruitment Rally from September 3 to 5 at Gyaptong Regional Stadium, Rupa, in Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official release.

The event was inaugurated by the Director of Recruiting (North East States) and attended by senior Army officials and local civil dignitaries, who encouraged and supported the participating youth.

Organized under the Army Recruiting Office (Jorhat), the rally welcomed candidates from Arunachal Pradesh who had cleared the Online Common Entrance Exam.

Over 380 aspirants from various districts appeared for the recruitment process, undergoing Physical Fitness Tests, Physical Measurement Tests, Documentation, and Medical Examinations in line with Indian Army standards. The recruitment was conducted transparently, ensuring equal opportunity for all eligible candidates. The active cooperation of the civil administration and local military authorities contributed to the smooth execution of the event.

The rally saw an enthusiastic response from the local youth, reinforcing their aspirations to serve the nation as Agniveers. The final merit list of successful candidates will be published after all recruitment stages are completed.

Earlier, on August 25, military authorities conducted a motivational and guidance session for Agniveer aspirants in Along, West Siang district. The interactive programme aimed to encourage youth to pursue careers in the Indian Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme. The session focused on instilling confidence, discipline, and a sense of national service among participants.

The Army expressed gratitude to the people and administration of Arunachal Pradesh for their support and congratulated all aspirants for their determination and enthusiasm.