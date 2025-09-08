Guwahati: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Monday accepted the resignation of Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, setting the stage for the election of a new deputy presiding officer on the final day of the ongoing autumn session.

“I have received the letter of resignation from Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira and have accepted it. I immediately called for an emergent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to review the session calendar and schedule the election of the new deputy Speaker. The BAC has decided the election will take place on September 12, the concluding day of the session,” Sangma told reporters.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Speaker added that Shira’s decision was reportedly guided by directions from the party’s high command, though he declined to comment further on potential nominees.

Political observers view Shira’s resignation as part of the National People’s Party’s (NPP) reshuffling of responsibilities ahead of the 2028 elections. Sources suggested that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma contacted Shira late Sunday night, hours before he submitted his resignation, indicating internal strategic calculations within the party.

Shira, 79, is one of the senior-most legislators in the 60-member Assembly and represents the Resubelpara (ST) constituency in North Garo Hills. A graduate of St. Anthony’s College under Gauhati University, he began his career as a social worker before entering politics and has been a prominent figure in Meghalaya for over two decades.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This is not Shira’s first tenure as deputy Speaker. He was initially elected to the post in March 2018, defeating Opposition candidate Winnerson Sangma by 20 votes, and was re-elected unopposed in March 2023, highlighting his influence and standing within the Assembly. His latest resignation brings an abrupt end to a position he has held across two consecutive terms.