Guwahati: UNESCO is keen on developing a food atlas for Meghalaya – a project focusing on its unique tribal cuisine and the cosmopolitan nature of its capital, Shillong.

Fredrick Roy Kharkongor, Principal Secretary of Arts and Culture, the UNESCO International Food Atlas and Digital Platform is an upcoming project, says, “Shillong has a unique, diverse population, which brings a variety of cuisines from different communities. This variety, combined with the traditional cuisine of the State’s native population, creates a unique culinary scene.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The project targets reinforcing the value of foodways.

It will also include the cultural, social, and economic practices vis-à-vis production and consumption of food – as living heritage.

This food atlas will contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A statement from UNESCO stated, “Foodways are closely linked to many aspects of socio-economic development and cultural life including farming, fishing, rituals, traditional skills, and sustainable food production. The project also seeks to create new knowledge and develop interactive tools to document and safeguard foodways for future generations.”