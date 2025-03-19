Guwahati: Six Supreme Court Judges will visit the relief camps in Manipur on March 22 to mark the Duodecennial (12-year) Celebration of the High Court of Manipur.

Justice Bhushan R. Gavai, Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotiswar Singh will embark on this special visit. Justice Gavai serves as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), while Justice N Kotiswar Singh hails from Manipur.

The judges will assess the living standards of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and work to improve legal and humanitarian assistance in the state.

They will engage with the displaced persons, evaluate ongoing relief operations, and oversee projects aimed at expanding legal aid and healthcare services.

NALSA reports that nearly two years after the sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people, thousands of individuals remain in relief camps across Manipur.

Despite rehabilitation efforts, many people struggle to regain normalcy, facing ongoing legal, medical, and financial challenges.

As part of the visit, Justice Gavai will virtually inaugurate Legal Services Camps and Medical Camps across all districts of Manipur. He will also inaugurate new Legal Aid Clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts. Additionally, the team will distribute essential relief materials to the IDPs.

According to NALSA’s statement, the legal services camps will help IDPs access government welfare programs, ensuring they receive benefits related to healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.

Each participating department will highlight at least five key schemes designed to meet the needs of the displaced population.

A team of 25 specialized doctors from Chennai will conduct Medical Camps at all relief camps. Their services will extend for six days, providing sustained medical support, treatment, and essential medicines to displaced families.

NALSA also stated the role of the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) in providing legal aid to affected communities.

MASLSA has established 273 special legal aid clinics in relief camps, assisting IDPs in securing government benefits, recovering lost documents, and obtaining medical aid.