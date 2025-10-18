Imphal: Security forces apprehended three individuals and allegedly seized 225 soap cases containing Brown Sugar, a variant of heroin, weighing about 9.8 kilograms and valued at approximately Rs 10 crores in the international illicit drug trade, officials reported on Saturday.

The operation, based on intelligence input, was conducted by a joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Manipur police and central paramilitary personnel at Alex Farm in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, the authorities recovered 225 soap cases containing the Brown Sugar, approximately 9.8 kilograms in weight.

In addition to the drug haul, a Maruti Alto car, a Diesel Auto, and four mobile phones were also seized.

The three arrested individuals were identified as Veineichong Lhungdim and Thongkhopao Lhungdim, both from C. Munnom Village in Saitu Gamphajol, Kangpokpi district, and Thangminlun Haokip from T. Thangkan Village in Saikul, Kangpokpi district.

All three accused, who belong to the Kuki community, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police, they are part of a larger drug syndicate operating in the region.

The authorities further mentioned that they are actively working to dismantle other drug syndicates and will be conducting further operations in the coming days.