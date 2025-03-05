Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two former cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) for unauthorized possession of arms and incriminating documents.

Police apprehended Huidrom Romen Singh (44) and Huidrom Naresh Singh (32), both residents of Kumbi village in Bishnupur district of Manipur, during a crackdown.

The operation, carried out jointly by central and state forces, took place around 6 am on Tuesday in Kumbi village.

The authorities seized a 9 mm pistol with one empty magazine, two mobile phones with SIM cards, and incriminating documents.

Interrogation revealed their involvement in anti-social activities in Bishnupur district over the past few months.

Police booked the arrested individuals under the Arms Act and handed them over to the Kumbi police station for further investigation.