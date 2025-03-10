Guwahati: Women leaders and professionals from Manipur’s major communities came together to address the ongoing challenges and opportunities for peace in Manipur, which has been plagued by violence and displacement.

The discussions focused on the plight of internally displaced people, the need for reconciliation, and the role of civil society in peacebuilding.

Key speakers included Shangnaidar Tongan, a peace activist from the Naga tribes, Nonibala Narengbam from the Integrated Rural Development Service Organisation, national healthcare expert Bisoya Loitongbam, and Dr. C Lalbiakdiki, a doctor from Churachandpur.

The discussion, organized by North East Together (NET) and Chitra Singha Foundation, Tripura provided deep insights into the challenges and opportunities for peace in Manipur, the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the need for a community-led approach to reconciliation.

Biswanath Sinha, a senior social sector professional, moderated the session.

Ms. Tongan from Weaker Sections Development Council, Manipur is a peace activist from the Khoibu sub-tribe of the Naga community, who witnessed the Naga-Kuki conflict of the 1990s, shared her experiences and stated how the current violence, despite deepening despair, has increased inter-community understanding.

“This conflict has made us learn about each community’s values and experiences, which we might not have otherwise acknowledged,” she said.

She also highlighted the challenges faced by civil society organizations in working openly on peace, noting the risks posed by armed groups.

Instead, she advocated for fostering environments conducive to dialogue without directly engaging in peace efforts.

Ms. Narengbam discussed the challenges faced by women-led peace initiatives, stressing that the current political climate has significantly shrunk the space for dialogue.

However, she highlighted the importance of traditional ties, including intermarriages and shared festivals, as potential bridges for reconciliation.

Dr. Lalbiakdiki spoke about the collapse of healthcare services in conflict-affected areas and shared stories of healthcare professionals from different ethnic groups continuing to collaborate despite the violence.

Ms. Loitongbam, national lead of the ’10BedICU’ project, expressed concern over the reversal of Manipur’s progress due to the violence.

She urged civil society organizations to play a vital role in rebuilding social capital and acting as a bridge between communities.

The discussions concluded with key recommendations, including strengthening civil society organizations, addressing the internally displaced people crisis, restoring essential services, managing conflict narratives, and empowering women-led peace efforts to help restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.