Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has launched a strong critique of the Meghalaya government, targeting Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong for branding discussions on a possible change in the Chief Minister’s post as “communal.”

Rejecting Tynsong’s remarks, HITO described them as misleading and disrespectful to the people of Meghalaya.

The organisation insisted that its concerns stem from principles of equity, inclusivity, and balanced governance, not communal motivations.

HITO argued that if the recent Cabinet reshuffle, which saw eight ministers step down, was driven by fairness, then the same standard should apply to the Chief Minister’s role.

The organisation questioned whether Tynsong was suggesting that Khasi-Jaiñtia leaders lack the ability to drive development.

To counter that notion, HITO pointed to former Chief Ministers like B.B. Lyngdoh and D.D. Lapang, who they said advanced Meghalaya’s progress even with limited resources.

In addition, the organisation criticised the government for failing to include women in the current Cabinet, calling it unacceptable in a matrilineal society.

HITO highlighted the exclusion of capable leaders such as Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh and called the lack of female representation a blow to inclusivity and gender equality.

HITO also condemned the government’s performance in key sectors. It pointed out the ineffectiveness of the DREAM project, intended to combat substance abuse.

Despite the initiative’s publicity, drug peddling reportedly continues unchecked, even near Shillong Civil Hospital.

HITO contrasted this with successful student and rehabilitation infrastructure projects in neighbouring Assam and questioned why Meghalaya lags behind.

The organisation raised serious concerns about the state’s health services as well.

It criticised the limited reach of the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), the absence of fully operational trauma units, and the underuse of medical facilities due to staff and equipment shortages.

Furthermore, it accused authorities of failing to enforce the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, citing frequent violations near schools and hospitals.

Addressing the accusations of communalism, HITO clarified that it has consistently supported the rights of the Garo community and has actively participated in advocacy events in Tura.

The organisation added that its concerns reflect broader governance issues, not ethnic bias.

HITO also drew attention to rising crime rates in the state, including disturbing cases of child abduction and abuse, which it described as clear signs of administrative failure.

“Our stand is clear: HITO demands justice, accountability, and inclusive governance,” the organisation stated.

“We refuse to stay silent while the government masks its failures with empty rhetoric, leaving youth, women, and children exposed to neglect and insecurity.”

The organisation urged the Meghalaya government to pursue balanced leadership, overhaul the healthcare system, and take urgent steps to tackle unemployment, substance abuse, and rising crime to ensure the well-being of all citizens.