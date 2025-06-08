Shillong: Fomer Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has renewed his call for a central agency inquiry into alleged illegal coal mining and its transportation from Meghalaya to other states.

Sangma, who is the leader of Opposition, also criticized the state Meghalaya police for their purported failure to uncover evidence of these illegal activities, despite numerous First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by concerned citizens.

He specifically questioned the credibility of the state government’s revised coal inventory from 2018-19. “How can 2-3 lakh metric tonnes of coal suddenly become 32 lakh metric tonnes?” he queried, claiming the revised figures falsely inflated the quantity of extracted coal, a matter the government continues to deny.

He highlighted a pattern where police, despite multiple FIRs regarding illegal mining and transportation, have consistently failed to file charge-sheets, citing a lack of evidence.

“When illegal mining is so rampant, how is it possible that the police have never managed to find any evidence?” Sangma asked, underscoring his skepticism.

Emphasizing the need for a politically independent investigation, Sangma asserted that the widespread illegality extends beyond Meghalaya’s borders, necessitating an inquiry by a central agency rather than the state government.