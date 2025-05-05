Guwahati: MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025 results on Monday.

The overall pass percentage in the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Result 2025 is 82.05%.

Among regular candidates, the pass percentage stands higher at 87.34%. Out of 19,931 registered candidates, 19,804 appeared for the exam, and 17,297 passed.

The Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 82.94%, followed closely by the Arts stream with a pass percentage of 82.05%. The Commerce stream had a pass percentage of 81.28%.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Top 3 Ranks Holders (Science Stream)

Saptarshi Bhattacharjee

School: Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong,

Mark: 483

Percentage: 96.6%.

Drishana Roychoudhury

School: St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Marks: 477

Percentage:95.4%.

Shweta Sarma

School: St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Marks: 473

Percentage: 94.6%

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Top 3 Ranks Holders (Arts Stream)

Albert Mate & Idawanplishisha Swer

School: St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Marks: 455

Percentage: 91%.

Nelly Mary Khymeidt

School: St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh

Marks: 451

Percentage: 90.2%.

Safilia Wahlang

School: St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Marks: 450

Percentage: 90%.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Top 3 Ranks Holders (Commerce Stream)

Disha Chokhani

School: St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong

Marks: 481

Percentage: 96.2%.

Nishan Talukdar

School: Laban Bengalee Boys’ Hr. Sec. School, Shillong

Marks: 476

Percentage: 95.2%.

Dipankar Barua

School: Laban Bengalee Boys’ Hr. Sec. School, Shillong

Marks: 468

Percentage: 93.6%.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Where To Check The Result?

As per the official notification, students from all streams, Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Arts, can check their results on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in, using their roll numbers mentioned on their admit cards.

It also clarified that the results will not be displayed at MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong. Instead, students can download the complete result booklets directly from the MBOSE website.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: How To Download Result 2025 Online?

Follow these steps to access the scorecards:

Visit the official MBOSE website, mbose.in

Click on the link, “HSSLC 2025 Result Booklet”

Enter the key details, including your roll number

Click on SUBMIT, and the result will appear on the screen

Check and save the marksheet

Arts Result Direct Link

Commerce Result Direct Link

Science Result Direct Link

Vocation Result Direct Link

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Re-evaluation Process

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation within two weeks from the result date. MBOSE will charge a nominal fee for each subject. The board will open the re-evaluation window in June 2025 and expects to release the revised results by the fourth week of June.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Division-wise Result

For regular candidates, the first division saw a total of 27,307 students, with 7,492 males and 19,818 females achieving this distinction. In the second division, 7,511 students passed, including 2,612 males and 4,896 females. The third division category included 11,705 students, with 3,158 males and 8,898 females.

For non-regular candidates, 2,153 males and 359 females were recorded, with 1,147 males securing the first division, 1,592 males in the second division, and 7 males in the third division.

In total, the regular candidates numbered 27,307, with 7,492 males and 19,818 females, while the non-regular candidates consisted of 2,153 males and 359 females.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Examination Date

MBOSE conducted the Class 12 theory examinations between February 18 and March 19, while practical exams took place from February 4 to 14. After the results are announced, students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

Each marksheet will display essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and overall grades.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Last Year’s Result

Last year, the Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.24%, while Commerce achieved 80.26%. Sohan Bhattacharjee from Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Science stream with 483 marks.

Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, led the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

In 2024, MBOSE declared the Science, Commerce, and Vocational results on May 8, while the Arts stream results followed on May 24. That year’s Class 12 exams took place from March 1 to March 27.