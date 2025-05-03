MBOSE HSSLC result 2025 to be announced on May 5

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the date for the MBOSE (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) HSSLC Result 2025.

The Class 12 (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared on May 5, 2025, during office hours.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official MBOSE websites:

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

According to the official notice, the full result booklets can be downloaded from the MBOSE website. Please note: There will be no physical display of results at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong.

How to Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025:

Visit the official website mbose.in.

Click on the “MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download and save the result.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

For further details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official MBOSE website.