Shillong: Meghalaya successfully conducted the Fourth Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025, recording 173 waterbirds from 14 different species.

The census, which aimed to track waterbird populations and wetland health, was conducted across key wetland sites in Umiam Lake, Ri-Bhoi district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event saw active participation from forest officials, scientists, conservationists, and local Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) from villages like Umniuh Khwan, Mawlyndep, and Umsaw Khwan. Experts from different departments played a crucial role in data collection and analysis.

Organized by the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board in collaboration with the Khasi Hills Wildlife Division, the census covered sites such as Mawlyndep, Umbir, Lad Umsaw, Dew Saw, and Lum Pongdeng.

The event kicked off at Lum Nehru Park, where experts discussed the significance of the AWC, part of the global International Waterbird Census (IWC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notable bird species recorded during the census included the Great Cormorant, Great Crested Grebe, and White Wagtail, among others.

The Asian Waterbird Census is an annual citizen-driven initiative that takes place between January and February.