Meghalaya adopts Miyawaki method for rapid forest growth

Guwahati: Meghalaya is making strides in environmental conservation by adopting the Miyawaki forest method, a Japanese technique known for creating fast-growing, dense native forests.

Introduced by botanist Akira Miyawaki, this approach is now a key part of the state’s afforestation drive, spearheaded by the Soil and Water Conservation Department of the Government of Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been instrumental in advocating for forest conservation amidst growing concerns over deforestation.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited the Miyawaki Afforestation site at Mawsharoh, Ummir, a hectare-wide area using the Japanese Miyawaki tree planting technique creating denser forest with higher biodiversity, capturing more carbon.

Under his leadership, the state has launched various initiatives like the Green Meghalaya programme and introduced financial incentives such as Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) to encourage forest preservation.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister visited a Miyawaki forest site at Mawsharoh, Ummir in East Khasi Hills, where the method is being used to cultivate a forest on a 1.5-hectare plot. Currently, similar projects are underway on approximately 25,000 hectares across the state.

Officials from the Soil and Water Conservation Department highlighted the benefits of the Miyawaki method, which involves planting native trees densely and in layers.

This technique results in rapid forest growth, creating self-sustaining ecosystems in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods. These mini-forests require minimal maintenance and significantly enhance biodiversity and environmental health.

The initiative is receiving strong support from local communities, who are actively participating in the planting and upkeep of the forests. The first Miyawaki project in Meghalaya began three years ago in the Garo Hills as a pilot and has since paved the way for wider implementation.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasized that the Miyawaki method will be a cornerstone of the state’s reforestation efforts. Beyond restoring green cover, these forests offer numerous ecological benefits sequestering carbon, improving air quality, reducing noise pollution, and providing habitats for wildlife.

With its fertile soil and favorable climate, Meghalaya is uniquely positioned to benefit from this innovative and impactful approach to afforestation.