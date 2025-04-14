Guwahati: The Meghalaya government is still awaiting an official response from the Hungarian Embassy regarding the next steps for the repatriation of Puskas Zsolt, the Hungarian tourist who went missing on March 29 and was later found dead in the Shella area.

Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang confirmed on Sunday that the state has not received any communication from the embassy so far. “We have not heard from the Hungarian authorities yet,” the DGP stated.

Authorities discovered Zsolt’s body on April 10 and transferred it to the Shillong Civil Hospital, where it remains in the morgue pending further action.

The magistrate’s inquest suggests that Zsolt may have died after falling from a steep slope. Officials reported multiple injuries on his body, which are consistent with a high-impact fall.

