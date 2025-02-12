Shillong: The Meghalaya State BJP has constituted its own fact-finding committee to investigate allegations of illegal coal mining in the state.

The committee, headed by State BJP Vice President Bernard N Marak, has been granted 40 days to submit its report.

The committee comprises Bernard R Marak as Convener, Mariahom Kharkrang as Secretary, and several other members, including Lakhon Biam, Raphius Sangma, and Arun Kumar Pramod Jain.

The Meghalaya BJP said that it is determined to expose the alleged illegal coal mining and transportation activities in the state.

Officials from the saffron party have been conducting research and preparing a detailed report, which will be submitted to the party headquarters in Delhi for further action, they said.

Bernard N Marak said that the party has compiled a comprehensive report and hopes that the party president will take up the issue with the higher authorities.