Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya thwarted an illegal border-crossing attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to reports, the BSF apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian driver in possession of a Maruti 800 vehicle at GREF Morh, who attempted to illegally cross the border.

Acting on intelligence input, BSF personnel from the 4th Battalion launched an operation on Tuesday, in East Khasi Hills.

The BSF team intercepted the vehicle and detained for inquiry.

Upon interrogation, the four Bangladeshi nationals confessed to having entered India illegally a few months ago.

They disclosed that they had been working as tailors in Bangalore and were attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorized routes. The detainees were identified as residents of Narayanganj, Bangladesh.

Following protocol, BSF seized the vehicle and handed over the arrested individuals to Pynursla Police Station for further investigation.