Meghalaya: Case filed against man for hurting religious sentiments

Guwahati: The police in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya have filed a case against a man for allegedly trespassing into a church and hurting religious sentiments.

The man identified as Akash Sagar, allegedly trespassed into a church and sang “Jai Siya Ram” at its altar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Mawlynnong village Church, and a case has been registered against Sagar at the Pynursla police station.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the act, stating that the action seems deliberate and aims to vitiate peaceful coexistence among people.

The CM assured that the state government will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents and maintain social, religious, and communal harmony.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BJP in Meghalaya has also slammed Sagar, a social media influencer, for criminally trespassing and desecrating the church’s religious sanctity.

BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said that such acts have the potential to hurt the sentiments of Christians across the state and the country.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

Social activist Angela Rangad had filed a police complaint on Thursday seeking legal action against Sagar.