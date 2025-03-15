Meghalaya: CEPARD oppose termination of Justice Katakey

Guwahati: Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD), a Garo hills based organization of Meghalaya, opposed the intended termination of the services of Justice (retired) BP Katakey.

CEPARD made the statement that the state will face a major blow to the rule of law and the pursuit of environmental justice if the authority executes the decision.

CEPARD said that, Justice Katakey, appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya has played an instrumental role in exposing the continued violations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on illegal coal mining.

His removal at this stage raises serious concerns about the state government’s true intent regarding environmental governance and transparency, the organization added.

It further stated that the reports submitted by Justice Katakey’s committee have provided undeniable proof that illegal coal mining and transportation continue unabated.

Despite multiple assurances from the government, coal-related violations persist, leading to severe environmental degradation and loss of state revenue,” it stated.

CEPARD in the statement mentioned that the attempt to terminate the committee’s work is a clear attempt to suppress uncomfortable truths.

Instead of focusing on disbanding the committee, the government should be investing resources into implementing Justice Katakey’s recommendations and holding those responsible for environmental violations accountable,” said CEPARD.

CEPARD said, the larger issue at stake is not just illegal coal mining but the pattern of systemic neglect in enforcing environmental laws across Meghalaya. Illegal sand mining continues to devastate riverbeds, while unregulated stone quarrying has resulted in widespread deforestation, landslides, and air pollution, impacting both ecosystems and local communities.

“Justice Katakey’s efforts to bring such issues to light have made him a target of those who benefit from Meghalaya’s weak regulatory oversight. His removal would set a dangerous precedent, signaling that individuals and institutions fighting for environmental accountability can be silenced through political influence,” the organisation said.

Justice Katakey’s removal follows a similar pattern of institutional roadblocks that officials investigating corruption and illegal activities have faced, the organisation added.

Further CEPARD said that the organisation rejects any plea seeking Justice Katakey’s removal.