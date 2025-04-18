Guwahati: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday announced a partnership between his foundation, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), the Gates Foundation (GF), and the Government of Meghalaya, to work towards a “healthier future for children” in the region.

The cricket legend announced the development of his official social media handle X and stated that the shared vision and inspiration were drawn from the “lively communities of Meghalaya.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stressed the importance of compassion and action in driving real change.

“A step forward in our journey as STF_India, BMGFIndia, and the MeghalayaGov partner to work together to support a healthier future for children”, Sachin stated.

Sachin noted, “Spending time with the lively communities of Meghalaya reminded us that real change takes root when compassion and action come together.”

He further stated that the strength of children, the resilience of families, and the dedication of local teams continue to inspire us as we embark on this journey with a shared vision.

Sources indicate that Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar laid the groundwork for this partnership when they met Bill Gates in Mumbai in 2023. Their shared passion for philanthropy and child health led to the formalization of the collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU outlines a joint effort to address key issues in healthcare, nutrition, education, and rural development, with a specific focus on children. The partnership leverages the expertise, resources, and local insights of both the STF and GF to achieve impactful outcomes across India, the sources stated.

Notably, Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar founded the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in 2019. The foundation has been actively working to improve access to healthcare, education, and sports for underprivileged children. The foundation’s efforts have positively impacted over 100,000 lives, reflecting a commitment to empowering the next generation.