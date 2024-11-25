Shillong: The CID has launched an investigation into the alleged Rs 2,300-crore scam involving the Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura road project in Meghalaya.

A source stated that the CID had begun its inquiry into the matter, which is considered highly technical.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police had faced challenges in investigating the case due to its technical nature, prompting the government to hand over the case to the CID.

Also Read: Assam: Youth assault by lover’s family in Darrang, three arrested

The state government had directed the police to probe the alleged scam in September, and nine individuals, including senior government engineers and officials from two private companies, were named in the FIR.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura road project was approved in 2010 as part of the central government’s Special Road Development Programme-North East.

Also Read: Manipur: Autopsy reveals gruesome details of three civilian killings

The project’s initial cost was estimated at Rs 1,303.83 crore, but it was later revised to Rs 2,366.77 crore. The project was originally scheduled to be completed by 2014.

The CID has collected all necessary documents and details from the state police and is currently investigating the matter. However, no further details on the progress of the investigation have been revealed.