Shillong: The Congress has forecast a dismal performance for the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the forthcoming district council elections in Meghalaya, slated for February 21.

Despite the NPP’s reliance on its “muscle and money power” to sway voters, Congress leaders are confident that the party will face a setback.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala stated that the NPP’s overconfidence in its ability to buy votes will ultimately lead to its downfall.

“The people of Meghalaya are fed up with the current government and will teach them a lesson,” Pala asserted.

Pala also criticised NPP leaders for their boasts about controlling the executive committee, saying their tone reveals a reliance on money and muscle power.

He pointed out that several NPP candidates are contesting reluctantly or as independents, indicating a lack of enthusiasm within the party.