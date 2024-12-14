Shillong: The Congress has withdrawn its support from the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Executive Committee (EC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya.

The Congress had been part of the EC since June last year, after the collapse of the United Democratic Party-led EC.

However, the party’s decision to withdraw support was expected, as several party leaders and workers had been pushing for this move.

The three Congress MDCs who withdrew their support are PN Syiem, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, and Victor Rani.

Despite this withdrawal, the NPP-led coalition still enjoys the support of 17 MDCs in the 30-member House.

KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem downplayed the impact of the Congress withdrawal, stating that the NPP-led EC remains in the majority.