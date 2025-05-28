Guwahati: Meghalaya police on Wednesday intensified their search for Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, a couple from Indore who went missing in the East Khasi Hills district’s Sohra areas.

Authorities deployed drones and sniffer dogs to scour the rugged terrain, as fears grow for the couple last seen on Sunday evening.

“Today, drones and special dog squads were pressed into service to search for the couple who went missing since Sunday evening,” a senior home department official confirmed.

The Raghuvanshis arrived at Meghalaya’s Mawlakhiat village on May 22 and rented a scooter to visit the famous root bridges in Nongriat village, a popular tourist spot in Sohra.

Police reported that drones and K9 units joined three dedicated search teams from 9 am until sunset, focusing on the trail leading to the root bridges.

The couple had reportedly stayed a night near the bridges before checking out the following day to return to Mawlakhiat.

Police discovered their rented scooter abandoned on May 24 at a cafe located on the main road between Meghalaya’s Shillong and Sohra.

A relative, unable to contact the couple, filed the first complaint, prompting police to conduct an initial search with the assistance of local villagers.

“Till date, we do not have verified reports confirming the couple’s movements, and their phone remained switched off,” a senior police officer stated, citing the challenge in tracing their whereabouts.

Moreover, the authorities continue their efforts to locate the Indore couple and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Notably, this incident comes months after a similar disappearance in the region.

In April, authorities found the partially decomposed body of 41-year-old Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt near Ramdait village. The Hungarian Embassy had reported him missing for 12 days from a Shillong hotel.

Zsolt was also en route to the renowned double-decker root bridge at Nongriat. The Hungarian Embassy filed a missing complaint on March 29, leading to an FIR on April 2.

Police then launched a comprehensive search and rescue operation involving local villagers and social organizations.

Police had ruled out foul play in Zsolt’s case, suggesting his death was likely due to an accidental fall while trekking alone.