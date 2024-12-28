Shillong: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA George B Lyngdoh has declined the offer of state Congress chief Vincent H Pala to join the Congress and contest the district council election.

Lyngdoh said that the political atmosphere in Umroi, which demands independence, was the reason for his decision.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lyngdoh, who is the spokesperson of the Umroi Constituency Progressive Forum (UCPF), made it clear that he will not be contesting the MDC polls.

He also stated that the UCPF has decided not to join the Congress.

Lyngdoh expressed his personal opinion that nothing has changed in Congress, making it unappealing for him to rejoin.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Earlier Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala said that he met Lyngdoh and requested him to rejoin the Congress.

He added that Lyngdoh is expected to take a decision soon, after consulting with his supporters.

Lyngdoh, who was once a key Congress leader, had defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2022, along with several other MLAs, including Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope.