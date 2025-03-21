Guwahati: Forest fires continue to ravage various parts of Meghalaya, with alarming data revealing a rise in incidents that threaten the region’s biodiversity and challenge the state’s fire management efforts.

According to Global Forest Watch, between March 7, 2021, and March 2, 2025, Meghalaya recorded 6,451 fire alerts detected by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), including 57 high-confidence alerts reported in 2025 alone.

The state’s peak fire season typically begins in early February and lasts for approximately 11 weeks.

Historical data from 2001 to 2023 reveals that fires have led to the loss of 2.29 thousand hectares (kha) of tree cover in the state, with an additional 229 kha lost to other causes.

The most significant deforestation year due to fires was 2010, when the state lost 226 kha of forest cover, accounting for 3.4% of total tree cover loss that year.

Fires have been responsible for nearly 1% of total tree cover loss over the past two decades.

The West Khasi Hills region has been the hardest hit, with an average annual loss of 23 hectares of tree cover due to fires between 2001 and 2023.

Recently, South West Garo Hills has seen the highest number of fire alerts in the last month, with one fire incident accounting for 0.47% of the state’s total fire alerts.

The past week has seen a troubling surge in fire incidents. Between March 13 and March 20, 2025, the state reported 3,681 VIIRS fire alerts, with 2.2% classified as high-confidence alerts.

This sharp increase in fires in such a short period raises concerns about the preparedness of the state’s fire services.

The traditional practice of jhum cultivation, or slash-and-burn agriculture, is a significant driver of these fires. Combined with the dry season, it makes the state particularly vulnerable to wildfires.

As Meghalaya is part of a global biodiversity hotspot, the growing frequency of these fires poses a grave threat to its ecosystems.

Experts stated the urgent need for advanced monitoring, forecasting, and fire management strategies to address the rising threat.



Ongoing research aims to analyze the spatial and temporal patterns of these fires and investigate the factors influencing fire outbreaks.

This study is vital for fire managers to better understand fire patterns, predict future outbreaks, and implement more effective prevention measures.

In response to the rising number of fires, the East Khasi Hills police have heightened vigilance. District Police Chief Vivek Syiem called on citizens to cooperate in ensuring safety and maintaining order.

The district has experienced frequent fires, including incidents at night. The police, along with fire and emergency services, have been on high alert to control the flames.

Authorities are working closely with local communities to prevent roadside parking from obstructing emergency response efforts, particularly in suburban areas like Mawblei, New Shillong, and Mawroh.

Given the dry, windy conditions, the police have advised residents to stay vigilant, as these conditions make fire outbreaks more likely.

The Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department has been stretched thin, responding to forest fires across the district and beyond.

On Sunday, the department attended to 28 forest fire incidents in Shillong, and the situation remained similar the following day.















