Guwahati: Just ahead of the district council elections, former MLA and Trinamool Congress leader George B Lyngdoh is likely to return to the Congress in Meghalaya.

This move is expected to give the party a major boost.

According to Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala, he met with Lyngdoh and requested him to rejoin the Congress.

Lyngdoh is expected to take a decision soon, after consulting with his supporters.

Lyngdoh, who was once a key Congress leader, had defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2022, along with several other MLAs, including Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope.

However, he lost the subsequent Assembly election from the Umroi seat to NPP’s Damanbait Lamare.

In a significant move, Lyngdoh resigned as vice president of Meghalaya TMC and president of the TMC’s Umroi Block last year.

Pala has defended the decision to bring Lyngdoh back into the party, stating that the Congress needs skilled politicians and leaders.