Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has affirmed that the ILP resolution adopted by the State Assembly reflects the will of the people.

While the final decision rests with the Centre, it is crucial not only to advocate for its implementation but also to collaboratively address the concerns raised by the central government.

Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh clarified that the decision regarding the resolution now lies with the Centre.

He stated, “The Centre has its reservations, pointing out that the entire state, except for the normal areas, falls under the Sixth Schedule, which already imposes several land-use restrictions.”

He also mentioned that Meghalaya, as a transit point for several other states in the Northeast, could face logistical challenges in regulating or restricting the movement of people traveling to other parts of the country through the state.

Lyngdoh addressed concerns from pro-ILP groups about the perceived lack of trust in the state government’s efforts to advocate for the demand at the Centre.

He stressed that leaders should adopt a problem-solving approach, saying, “The demand is not merely the government’s wish; it is reflected in the resolution unanimously adopted by the State Assembly. This means it represents the consensus of the people of Meghalaya, as the 60 MLAs collectively represent the entire state.”

He continued, “However, the final decision rests with the central government, and we must continue to pursue the agenda through persistent persuasion, convincing the Centre, and adequately addressing the concerns they have raised.”

Lyngdoh acknowledged the immediate challenges the state would face if the resolution were implemented and stated that these concerns must be effectively addressed.

“It is essential for the concerned groups to provide their feedback, as this will help us build a stronger case in support of the resolution,” he concluded.