Guwahati: The Meghalaya government is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Defence to allocate two acres of land to relocate 342 families residing at Them Iew Mawlong (Harijan Colony).

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang stated that the government has requested the Defence Ministry to allot the land, which is considered small but viable.

The state government is hopeful for a positive response, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Commissioner-Secretary of Urban Affairs, Vijay Kumar D having met with the ministry before the Christmas holidays. The decision now rests with the Defence Ministry, he said.

In 2021, the government acquired 12,444.13 square meters of land at Harijan Colony for Rs 2 crore.

However, sources stated that the government is considering a new proposal to allocate defence land for the relocation.

The demand for relocation gained momentum after violent clashes erupted in the area in 2018.

The Meghalaya government formed a High-Level Committee, which recommended relocating the 342 families after examining the matter thoroughly.