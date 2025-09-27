Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Friday held a high-level meeting with former leaders of the disbanded militant groups — Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC) and ANVC-B — to review the status of the 2014 tripartite peace accord signed with the state and central governments.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong chaired the meeting, which was also attended by the chief secretary, the DGP, and heads of various departments.

Addressing reporters, Tynsong said, “We had a detailed discussion on the peace agreement signed in 2014. I must say around 50 to 60 per cent of the commitments have already been fulfilled.”

While several provisions have been completed, he noted that some are still under implementation, and a few remain pending due to legal and constitutional constraints.

Certain issues, he added, cannot be finalised until the 125th Amendment to the Constitution is passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The amendment seeks to grant more financial, executive, and administrative powers to tribal autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule.

Key areas discussed during the review included development projects in the Garo Hills, such as road construction, forest preservation, and initiatives under the Arts and Culture department, including libraries, auditoriums, and cultural centres.

On the rehabilitation and resettlement of former militants, Tynsong confirmed that surrender packages and benefits for ANVC and ANVC-B members have largely been provided, marking that part of the agreement as mostly complete.

To improve coordination and ease logistical challenges for former ANVC leaders, the government has decided to appoint a dedicated nodal officer. “They requested a nodal officer to liaise with various departments, as frequent travel from Garo Hills to Shillong is difficult. One officer will be appointed under the supervision of the development commissioner,” Tynsong said.

The nodal officer will serve as the key link between the ANVC groups, the state government, district councils, and the involved departments.

Describing the meeting as “very constructive,” Tynsong reiterated the government’s commitment to fully implement the peace accord. “We will closely monitor the remaining issues and ensure that all provisions of the peace accord are fully complied with,” he added.