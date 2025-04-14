Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has taken a proactive step to resolve the ongoing deadlock at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) by urging Governor CH Vijayashankar to escalate the matter to the central government.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, addressing the media on Sunday, expressed deep concern over the prolonged impasse.

He stated that while the state has limited authority over central universities, it continues to engage with the Union Education Ministry to work out a lasting solution.

“Our Chief Minister remains in regular contact with the Centre and provides constant updates on the situation,” Rakkam stated. “I have also personally raised the issue with the Ministry of Education, urging them to take necessary action. We met the Governor and requested him to intervene at his level as well.”

The Education Minister appealed to NEHU students, faculty, and the Union Education Minister to take swift and collective action.

“I earnestly request all stakeholders to resolve the matter promptly, as the ongoing unrest is disrupting the academic atmosphere on campus,” he added.

Rakkam also confirmed that discussions with various student bodies of NEHU are underway to understand their concerns and seek collaborative solutions.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also addressed the crisis, stating that his government has made multiple efforts to engage with all parties involved.

“We’re closely monitoring the NEHU situation. Our primary concern is the students’ welfare,” he said. “We’ve reached out to stakeholders—either directly or through officials—to better understand the issues and facilitate dialogue aimed at restoring normalcy.”

The Chief Minister further acknowledged the complexity of the situation and admitted that while the state government is striving to bring all sides to the table, the outcome remains uncertain.