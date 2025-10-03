Guwahati: Diplo, a three-time Grammy winner, will headline the second day of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, organisers announced on October 3.

The festival is one of India’s biggest music events this year.

The American DJ and producer joins other top acts like Jason Derulo, The Script, and Nora Fatehi, who will perform on the first day.

The event will be held on November 14-15 at Shillong’s JN Stadium and Polo Grounds.

Diplo previously worked with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on the film Jab Harry Met Sejal, producing music and appearing in the video for the song “Phurrr.”

This collaboration brought Diplo closer to India’s music scene.

Organisers said they are finalizing another headline artist to perform with Diplo on the second day.

Since it started, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has grown quickly, winning four Gold Awards at Wow Asia last year, including Festival of the Year.

Tickets for the second day are on sale now at early prices on RockskiTickets.com, with prices rising later.

Nora Fatehi will make her Indian festival debut on the first day. Gallery seating for Day 1 sold out soon after the announcement.

Fatehi recently gained attention for her song “Snake” with Jason Derulo, which has over 130 million views. Her new track “Oh Mama! Tetema” topped Spotify’s Global Viral Songs Chart.

Jason Manners of the organising committee said Fatehi’s energy and global appeal fit the festival well.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is a major event in Meghalaya, drawing over 30,000 visitors daily during the blooming season.

It features international music and local culture and is supported by the state tourism department.